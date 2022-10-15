Amazon app quiz today, October 15, 2022: To win Rs 500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 15, 2022:

1. Who recently achieved the record of reaching 1000 runs in T20 internationals in the least number of balls faced?

Answer: Suryakumar Yadav

2. In the upcoming movie 'Adipurush' who would be seen in the role of Ravana?

Answer: Saif Ali Khan

3. Svante Paabo who recently won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine is from which country?

Answer: Sweden

4. What is the language in the photo?

Answer: Vietnamese

5. What was the main aim of building this tower in Tokyo?

Answer: Broadcasting

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.