Amazon app quiz today, October 20, 2022: To win Rs 1,000, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz. (Also Read: Dhanteras 2022: Here's HOW to invest in DIGITAL GOLD which starts with Re 1)

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 20, 2022:

1. The recently concluded T20I series between Pakistan and England consisted of how many matches?

Answer: 7

2. The Akshay Kumar starrer 'Ram Setu' is directed by whom?

Answer: Abhishek Sharma

3. At the Indian Mobile Congress, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government will set up how many labs for 5G technology across India?

Answer: 100

4. This is a view of which famous church?

Answer: St Peter's Basilica

5. This is a statue of Isaac Newton in which famous university, where he himself was a professor.

Answer: Cambridge University

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the interface.