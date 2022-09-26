Amazon Great Festival Sale 2022: Top five Mobile Dhamaka offers on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival is live and the online retailer has come out with several lucrative offers on a range of products including smartphones. The e-commerce platform is even offering smartphones at an effective price as low as 50 per cent including discounts. Amazon is offering discounts on smartphones under the 'Mobile Dhamaka Offer'.

Here are the Amazon Great Festival Sale's five top deals on smartphones:

* Redmi 10A: Amazon is offering a discount of around 50 per cent on Redmi 10A's MRP of Rs 11,999. While the smartphone's 4G+64GB variant was launched for Rs 9,499, the device is being offered at a buybox/event price of Rs 8,599. At this price, there is a bank discount of Rs 778 and an Amazon Pay cashback/coupon of Rs 825 which is automatically applied. The device gets damage protection for Rs 99 after a discount of Rs 331. Thus the total discount under the offer is Rs 1,934 taking the total effective price of Rs 5,666.

Also Read: Flipkart sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check out ten 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000

* OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G: The budget smartphone from OnePlus was launched at Rs 19,999 and now has found a place in Amazon's discount offer. Under the Great Festival Sale Mobile Dhamaka offer, the device's buybox price is now Rs 18,999 and one can get a bank discount of Rs 1,500, Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 500, Amazon pay rewards worth Rs 2,000 and a discount of Rs 950 on the damage protection plan, taking the total offered a discount to Rs 4,950. Thus, the smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 14,049.

* Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is being offered at a buybox price of Rs 29,999. The device gets a bank discount of Rs 3,000, Amazon pay reward of Rs 2,000 and a discount of Rs 1,401 on the Mobile Protection plan (Rs 99 damage protection charge), thus offering a discount of Rs 6,401 and taking the total effective price to Rs 23,598.

Also Read: LIC Pension plan: Get Rs 58,950 pension whole life by paying single premium: Check eligibility, premium, pension calculation

* Realme Narzo 50 (5G): The device has been priced at Rs 13,999 and comes with Rs 750 instant discount using SBI cards and then there is a Rs 2000 Amazon pay reward, thus taking the effective price to Rs 11,249.

* OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition: The device was launched for Rs 32,999 and now has a discount of Rs 2,000 through SBI credit card. Amazon is also offering a three months Amazon Prime Membership for free with the phone. Thus, one can get the mobile for Rs 30,999.