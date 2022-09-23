Flipkart sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check out ten 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000

With India preparing its ground to roll out 5G services, smartphone manufacturers and buyers are looking toward 5G smartphones. Since, Indian consumers prefer to go for mid-budget smartphones, just like the 4G smartphones, many 5G smartphones have either been launched or will be launched in the affordable segment.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, the 5G smartphone shipment reached a record high or 29 per cent of overall shipment between April-June quarter, thus showing people's inclination towards budget 5G smartphones. Now with the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Day sales live, here are ten 5G smartphones that you may opt for:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 18,999 on Amazon and RS 19,890 on Flipkart. Flipkart is offering a 10 per cent discount using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards while Amazon is offering only a Rs 250 discount using SBI cards. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch display, 64MP Rear Camera, 16MP front camera and 5000 mAh Battery.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G: The device comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 6.43-inch Full HD+ display, 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera, 16MP front camera and 4310 mAh battery. The device is priced at Rs 17,990 on Flipkart with a discount of 10 per cent using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.

Moto G71 5G: Priced at Rs 15,999 on Flipkart, the device also gets the 10 per cent discount offer on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. The device comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 6.4-inch Full HD+AMOLED display, 50MP+ 8MP+2MP rear triple camera, 16MP selfie camera and 5000 mAh battery. The device is listed for Rs 18,700 on Amazon. Amazon is offering a 10% discount up to Rs 1250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions while a 10% discount up to Rs 1500 can be availed on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Vivo T1 5G: The device prices start at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart and the ICICI as well as Axis Bank card offers of 10 per cent discount is applicable on it. The device comes in three RAM variants - 4GB, 6GB and 8GB with a storage of 128 GB, 6.58-inch full HD+ display, 50MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera, 16MP selfie camera and 5000 mAh battery.

Realme 9 Pro 5G: The device comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB memory, a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, 64MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera, 16MP front camera and 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone is priced at Rs 16,749 on Flipkart clubbed with a discount of 10 per cent using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. Realme 9 Pro is priced at Rs 18,689 on Amazon and comes with a 10% discount up to Rs 1250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions while a 10% discount up to Rs 1500 can be availed on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: The smartphone comes in two variants - 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 6.6-inch display, 50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera, 8MP selfie camera and 6000 mAh battery. The price of the device starts at Rs 14,999 on Amazon and Rs 16,200 on Flipkart for the 6GB+128GB variant. A 10 per cent discount using SBI cards on Amazon and Axis as well as ICICI bank cards on Flipkart can be availed.

Infinix Note 12 Pro: Infinix Note 12 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage priced at Rs 14,999. It has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 108MP+2MP rear camera, 16MP front camera and 5000 mAh battery. The 10 per cent discount using Axis as well as ICICI bank cards can be availed. Redmi 11 Prime 5G: The 6GB+128GB variant of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 on Amazon and Rs 16,360 on Flipkart. The device has a 6.58-inch display, 50MP rear camera, 8MP selfie camera and 5000 mAh battery. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999 on Amazon and Rs 13,271 on Flipkart. A 10 per cent discount using SBI cards on Amazon and Axis as well as ICICI bank cards on Flipkart can be availed.

Realme 9i 5G: The device comes in two variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. It has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, 50MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera, 8MP front camera and 5000 mAh battery. The base variant is priced at Rs 14,749 on Flipkart while the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 16,749. On Amazon, the device is priced at Rs 15,986 and Rs 17,294 respectively for the 4GB and 6GB variants. The respective discounts can be availed on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: The 5G smartphone from Samsung comes in two variants - 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. It has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display, 50MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera, 8MP front camera, and 5000 mAh battery. The base variant is priced at Rs 12,499 while the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 13,499 on Flipkart. On Amazon, the 4GB variant is priced at Rs 14,678 while the 6GB variant is priced at Rs 14,699 and Rs 16,280 (from different sellers). The respective discounts can be availed on the smartphone.

(**All the prices are as per the sale listing on Flipkart and Amazon. Readers are advised to make an informed decision.)