Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale: Grab the top deals on wireless headphones and earphones

The BoAt Rockerz 255 in-ear earphones have 8 hours of playback and 10mm audio drivers and they also come with play/pause and volume controls. During the sale, it is priced at Rs 899 against Rs 2,990.

Photo Credit: The Verge

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale is live and it has already given some amazing discounts and offers for customers. These deals are available across a wide range of products from consumer electronics to laptops, phones (plus mobile accessories) and this also includes wireless earphones and wireless headphones.

Are you planning to buy a decent pair of wireless earphones or headphones? You can easily get good options in the Great Freedom Festival Sale. Check the list of products to buy during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

BoAt Rockerz 255 in-Ear Earphones

BoAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds

The BoAt Airdopes 441 come with 25 hours of audio playback, which basically means 5 hours on each bud and 25 hours of battery life in the carrying case. During the sale, it is priced at Rs 899 against Rs 2,990.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 comes with a battery life of 30 hours and touch controls on the panel. The WH-1000XM4 also comes with a quick attention mode that will let users cover the right ear cup with their palm to mute the audio and speak. During the sale, the headphone is priced at Rs 24,990 down from Rs 29,990.

Boult Audio AirBass Q10 True Wireless in-Ear Earphones

The Boult Audio AirBass Q10 TW earbuds have 24-hours battery life and it can also control Google Assistant and Siri. During the sale, the earbuds are priced at Rs 1099 against Rs 4,999.

Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Air Buds come with 20 hours of battery life in total from the case, with 4 hours of battery life for the earbuds, and the charging completes in two hours. During the sale, the earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799 against Rs 5,999.

