Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Up To 40% Off On Top Smartphones From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, And Others

New Delhi: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 will begin tomorrow (August 4). August 8 is the last day of the sale. For Amazon Prime Members, it started today at 12 p.m. IST. During the Great Freedom Festival of 2023, the e-commerce behemoth is providing an extra 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with an SBI credit card or EMI.

Here is a list of the best deals on smartphones of the season, compiled ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Deals/Offers On Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13, which was released a year ago, is discounted to Rs 9,649 during the Sale. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 14,999. Moreover, it might be used with an exchange offer. The smartphone has a 6,000mAH battery with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

With a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, it has a triple camera unit. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Deals/Offers On Oppo F23 5G

The recently released Oppo F23 5G will be listed for sale for Rs 22,499, down from Rs 24,999 as it is now. The smartphone has a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display, 256GB of internal storage, and 8GB of RAM. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging powers it.

Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, it is powered by Android 13.1 and runs ColorOS 13.1. On the back, Oppo has a 64-megapixel LED triple camera set.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Deals/Offers On OnePlus Nord 3

In July 2023, the OnePlus Nord 3 was introduced in India for Rs 33,999. But for Rs 32,999, you can purchase the smartphone during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The 6.74-inch AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by OxygenOS 13, an Android 13 operating system. The smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor as its primary camera.

It also has an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Deals/Offers On Realme Narzo 60 Pro

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro, which debuted in July 2023, is another smartphone that is being offered for purchase at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale this year. The smartphone is available at Rs 22,999 during the sale instead of Rs 23,999.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, the phone has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display and a 5,000mAH battery with support for SuperVOOC fast charging.

The phone comes pre-installed with Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. It has a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 100-megapixel primary back sensor. The 16-megapixel sensor on the front camera is standard.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Deals/Offers On Galaxy Z Fold 5

During the most recent Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The South Korean tech giant's most recent foldable smartphone will cost Rs. 1,55,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

The original price of the newly launched smartphone is Rs 1,64,999. In addition, the corporation is providing a smartphone exchange programme. The internal 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is complemented by a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the cover screen.

Running on a specially designed octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Samsung, it has 512GB of inbuilt storage in addition to 12GB of RAM.