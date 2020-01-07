हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon

Amazon introduces Echo Auto in India

Echo Auto uses a car`s 12V charging socket or USB port and connects to the car`s stereo system for audio playback using auxiliary cable or Bluetooth, the official release notes. It features 8 microphones and far-field technology for seamless access. 

Amazon introduces Echo Auto in India

Bengaluru: Amazon is bringing the power of Alexa to your car with the launch of its Echo Auto in India, allowing you access to entertainment, news, or directions, without getting distracted.

Echo Auto uses a car`s 12V charging socket or USB port and connects to the car`s stereo system for audio playback using auxiliary cable or Bluetooth, the official release notes. It features 8 microphones and far-field technology for seamless access.

With the in-car Alexa support, you can tell the digital assistant to play your favourite music, make calls, send messages to phone contacts, set reminders, or ask directions. Echo Auto is available for pre-order starting today at INR 4,999. It starts shipping from January 15.

Tags:
AmazonEcho AutoAmazon AlexaEcho Auto in India
Next
Story

Samsung Electronics says will unveil 'innovative devices' on February 11

Must Watch

PT1M45S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today