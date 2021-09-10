Amazon unveils Omni and 4-Series smart television lineup: Check what it offers

New Delhi: American tech giant Amazon recently revealed its first lineup of Amazon-built TVs: the Omni Series and the 4-Series.Amazon is selling its own smart televisions and both the models will feature 4K resolution and the company`s Fire TV operating system, according to Mashable. Earlier, the company used to license its Fire TV software to third-party manufacturers like Toshiba and Insignia.

The Omni series, reportedly, lets users start shows, switch inputs, change the volume, and more with Alexa -- without the need to use a remote. Alexa can be triggered even when the TV is switched off. It will also provide live picture-in-picture from Ring doorbell cameras, which are also made by Amazon; and they connect to Amazon Echo devices.

The Omni series televisions will be available in 43-inch, 55 inches, 65-inch and 75-inch. As per Mashable, the cost of the 43-inch Omni Series is $409.99. For 50 inches it will cost $509.99 and for 55 inches it will cost $559.99. The 65-inch and 75-inch models feature Dolby Vision and cost $829.99 and $1,099.99.

Another model- the `4-Series` is less expensive at $369.99 for the 43-inch model, $469.99 for the 50-inch model, and $519.99 for the 55-inch model. Mashable quoted Amazon saying the 4-series has "many of the same features," but doesn`t support Dolby Digital Plus or Dolby Vision. Alexa wouldn't be triggered without the use of remote control. The Omni Series and the 4-Series will be available on Amazon and at Best Buy from next month.