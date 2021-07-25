हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 expected to have faster charging than other iPhones

A report by MyDrivers suggests that the iPhone 13 is expected to come with 25W fast charging with the use of a compatible power adapter.

Photo Credit: Forbes

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is set to launch iPhone 13 with much fanfare and if leaks are to be believed then it will be quite similar to its predecessor iPhone 12. 

However, there is a major change that is expected in iPhone 13 as the latest hints suggest that it will come up with fast charging capabilities as compared to other iPhones. 

The upcoming iPhone 13 phones will have a new 25W adapter which is set to make things faster and it is also an increase from the iPhone 12’s 20W fast charging.

Apple will also come up with the power adapters separately with its alleged 25W adapter. The price of a 20W USB-C adapter sells at Rs 1,900 and the upcoming one is expected to come at a higher price. 

This fast charging support will come up with bigger batteries for all the iPhone 13 models which are a standard iPhone 13, a 13 Mini,  a 13 Pro, and a Pro Max.

If rumors are to be believed, then the iPhone 13 is expected to come with a ProMotion display along with a 120Hz refresh rate along with support for Android’s Always-on-Display (AoD) functionality too.

Other features include a small notch, the return of Touch ID that will join Face ID, bigger rear camera housings, an A15 Bionic chipset, iOS 15, and more.

Apple iPhone 13iPhone 13 chargingiPhone 13 featuresiphone 13 launch
