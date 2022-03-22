हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple restores service after widespread outage

Apple warned users of "slow or unavailable" service in many cases, but didn't specify what was behind the problem.

San Francisco: A number of Apple services were hit by a short-lived outage for some users and now according to the company's system status page, all of the issues have been resolved after about two hours of downtime.

Services with confirmed issues, according to Apple's system status page, included iMessage, some Apple Maps services, iCloud Mail, iCloud Keychain, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Podcasts.

Apple warned users of "slow or unavailable" service in many cases, but didn't specify what was behind the problem.

Thousands of users reported on the outage-detecting site Down Detector of issues with iMessage and iCloud on Monday afternoon.

The problems also impacted corporate employees from working from home and are keeping retail workers from completing tasks. Citing Apple staff members, the report adds that the outage has also hindered product repairs, swaps, and item pickups.

This was one of the most widespread outages to take place in a while, impacting Apple's full range of services.

