BookMyShow unveils streaming service: Here’s all you need to know

Online ticketing platform Book My Show has entered the streaming platform race with its new transactional video-on-demand service (TVOD) called BookMyShow Stream that offers users the option to rent a movie for a finite duration or buy it for unlimited access.

With over 600 movie titles and over 72,000 hours of content, BookMyShow Stream will feature films and content from around the world along with India, the platform said.

The platform claims that it won’t hamper the theatrical business as they will put up content on the streaming platform only after a film’s theatrical run. Also, the various categories on the site are – Premieres, Exclusives, World Cinema, Missed in Theatres, Festival Favourites, and dedicated Bundles. The price of films ranges from Rs 40 to Rs 700.

With over 22,000 hours of content being "Exclusive" to the platform at launch, BookMyShow Stream will feature multiple marquee Premieres every Friday, it added.

Besides these, films like "Alone", "Yes God Yes", "The Peanut Butter Falcon", "The Guilty", "Les Miserables", "Unhinged" and the acclaimed Russian Sci-fi thriller "Coma", from premium independent studios will premiere exclusively on the platform.

BookMyShow Stream will be one of the first Indian streaming platforms to host acquired content from independent film distributors like PictureWorks, Superfine Films, Impact Films, Kahwa Entertainment, and VR films.

"BookMyShow Stream` is a natural extension of our cinemas business and respects the existing theatrical windows for content. It empowers users to pay only for the content that they watch -- a prevalent trend in other global cinema markets, as yet untapped at scale in India," Ashish Saksena, Chief Operating Officer -- Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

It will be available for viewing on BookMyShow`s mobile app and website as also Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers, the company said, adding that the platform will allow users to experience features such as downloads, offline viewing, and casting.