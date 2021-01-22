BSNL's these Bharat Fibre plans finally gets annual subscription option, know more

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently launched the annual tariffs for its popular Bharat Fibre Broadband service.

Bharat Fibre broadband service was launched in October 2020 and was only offered with monthly plans. BSNL, after receiving positive remarks and demand from its customers, has announced four annual plans.

The plans eligible for an annual subscription includes Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,499. However, Rs. 449 plan is excluded from this list.

As per reports from Telecom Talk, the annual subscription is available on four Bharat Fibre plans. Complimentary one-month will be added to the account after getting annual plans from the given four plans.

Live TV

Rs. 599 Fibre Basic Plus plan offers an internet connection with speed up to 60 Mbps.

Rs. 799 Fibre Value Plan offers speed up to 100 Mbps till 3.3 TB. After which the internet speed automatically gets restricted to 2 Mbps.

Rs. 999 Fibre Premium Plan offers speed up to 200 Mbps till 3.3 TB. The speed is limited to 2 Mbps after exceeding the limit. This plan gives its customers access to Disney+ Hotstar premium membership.

Rs. 1499 Fibre Ultra Plan offers speed up to 300 Mbps till 4 TB. The speed gets reduced to 4 Mbps after exceeding the limit. The plan provides free unlimited calling benefits to any network along with a Disney+ Hotstar premium membership.