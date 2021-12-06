Crypto world witnesses turbulence due to Omicron, says Vaibhav Gupta

After a significant drop over the weekend, the price of bitcoin hovered around $49,000 on Monday. According to CoinMarketCap, the world's most popular cryptocurrency declined 0.15 percent in the last 24 hours to $49,031.52 at 0830 hours on December 6. On Friday, cryptocurrency prices began to plummet as stocks fell and investors fled to the safety of Treasuries on Wall Street. Bitcoin is currently down over 30% from its all-time high of nearly $69,000 set earlier this month.

Last week, the crypto world was shaken by the appearance of omicron, a new form of Covid-19. Bitcoin officially entered bear market on November 26 when it fell to a seven-week low near $54,000. The Covid-19 omicron variation has been found in 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Have you ever thought of a form of currency other than the traditional fiat one without any flaws, a few decades ago? As incredible as it may sound, it is quite true upto to some extent.

“Cryptocurrencies” have generated much traction and attention over recent years. From social media trends to memes, it surely has captivated the attention of many people.

Moreover, the digital financial world has welcomed ace entrepreneurs; however very rare people among them, have gone further by integrating finance with the cryptography.

Meet Vaibhav Gupta, who laid the firm foundation of his very own venture by the name “Desi Crypto”. To talk about Desi Crypto, it is nothing but the outcome of his undeterred passion for the digital financial world, combined with the marketing abilities. Hailing from the city of joy, Kolkata, this gem quotes, “The continuous emergence of potential entrepreneurs and ace professionals in the digital financial industry inflamed the fire in me to start something in space. Desi Crypto is a one-of-a-kind agency that I have founded to promote various projects in blockchain and crypto through viral marketing services, which can further progress and strengthen the industry and take it to greater heights of success,” he added.