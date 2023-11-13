From Market Analyst To Website Builder: How Developers Are Creating Useful Tools Using ChatGPT Builder

ChatGPT Builder: OpenAI recently made a big move by letting developers create their own custom GPTs using the ChatGPT builder. This has gained a lot of popularity among developers in the past week. They're excited about the idea of making custom GPTs for different purposes all around the world and hoping to make money from them when the GPT store becomes available.

These custom GPTs are being created by various creators and developers for a wide range of purposes, from market analysis to health information to even things like Spotify.

Just to recap, OpenAI announced last week that they are allowing all developers to use the GPT large language model to create these custom AI bots designed for specific purposes.

“For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers,” OpenAI wrote in the blog.

Have a look at what kind of GPTs developers are creating worldwide:

Designer GPT

This GPT bot will help you to create and host beautiful websites in ChatGPT with the default support for dark mode.

Excited to announce my first custom GPT!



DesignerGPT



Now, you can create beautiful websites directly in ChatGPT, with natively support for dark mode



Websites hosted remotely via @replit.



Link in the comments. pic.twitter.com/LXf9SXQEPT — Pietro Schirano (@skirano) November 10, 2023

tops: Spotify Explorer GPT

tops can give you detailed information about a track, user, artist, playlist or album. Users can get insights into songs and artists including their technical aspects like key, bpm as well cultural and historical contexts.

made a to work with spotify links––its name is (spot backwards :))



is great incase you want to convert links from spotify to youtube or apple music links or if you want to learn more about a song, an artist, a playlist or a spotify user. it can tell you… — (@TepuKhan) November 11, 2023

Nomad GPT

The GPT will give you answers regarding your queries on where to live and work remotely, on a specific budget, weather, and 1000s of other data points.

Okay I think NomadGPT works now



Try it here https://t.co/yxyO75wcnf



It has access to Nomad List's live data to answer your questions about where to live and work remotely on your specific budget, weather, and 1000s of other data points



Let me know what you think! https://t.co/LaP3GM1if3 pic.twitter.com/okfQUaET5f — @levelsio (@levelsio) November 9, 2023

Healthy Chef GPT

The tool will help you to create recipes based on your dietary needs and get nutrition advisor built right into ChatGPT.

I created new GPTs



Welcome to Healthy Chef that creates recipes based on your dietary needs



It uses @spoonacular APIs to fetch nutritional and ingredient data

You can take a photo of your available ingredients

It helps with dietary preferenceshttps://t.co/7rw8guYWP7 pic.twitter.com/IlSd19Zg2D — Dani Acosta (@DaniAcostaAI) November 10, 2023

Market Analyst GPT

The tool will be helpful to those who is trying to find a pattern in charts. The AI assistant trained in technical analysis and charting PDFs that can visually analyse charts for patterns.

quick demo showing how Market Analyst GPT can analyze any chart from a screenshot



try it: https://t.co/Skuv8H3apM pic.twitter.com/flkTxZYHyh — Gillinghammer (@gillinghammer) November 11, 2023

Drawn to Style

It’s an interesting tool as it will let you to transform drawings into artistic styles and describe them using ChatGPT.

9. Drawn to Style



Transform drawings into artistic styles and describe them using ChatGPT.



Link: https://t.co/1ThLKMqaSY https://t.co/9j4BBu7AOH November 12, 2023

It's just a few examples. Driven by creativity and critical thinking, developers are creating different GPTs.