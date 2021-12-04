Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 4: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Every day, Garena Free Fire publishes a new redeem code that allows users to gain access to special goodies. It also gives players a wide variety of cosmetics to pick from, like clothes, skins, and more, to help them improve their game play.

What's important to remember is that you may get these coupons for free, which means you won't have to pay anything. These additional Free Fire items are also available to Free Fire players, who can get them by completing and winning Free Fire missions.

Though these extra things are available in the Garena Free Fire in-game store, gamers will have to purchase them in-store, which can be a pricey exercise and leave players out of pocket.

Players can win two exclusive grand prizes in the current Faded Wheel, according to Garena Free Fire. "What if we told you that in the current Faded Wheel, you'll win not one, but TWO special grand prizes? Prepare to grab the two major prizes from the current faded wheel, Red Robster Woodpecker and Endless Bullet Emote "It sent out a tweet. Players should keep in mind that these prizes are only available from December 4 through December 10, 2021.

When it comes to redeeming codes, gamers can do so by going to the official redemption website. Here's where you may learn more about the procedure and other details:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 4:

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 4: How to redeem

To obtain the redeem codes, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en, which will take you to the official Garena Free Fire coupon redemption page.

To continue the redemption procedure, you will need to connect in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI, or VK ID. You should keep in mind, however, that your login ID must match your in-game login ID.

Copy any of the 12 character long redeem codes from today's code list and paste it into the text box after logging in.

This will open a chat box where you may double-check your work. 'OK' should be selected. The process of obtaining a redemption code is now complete.

In case, your redemption bid fails for some reason, you will get an Email, otherwise you have to wait for a minimum 24 hours to get your rewards to become active on your gadget.

