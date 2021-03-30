Good news for BSNL customers! Users will experience super fast internet with 4G services

In what may come as a big update for telecom users, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has finally received a nod from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to go ahead with its hybrid 4G rollout plan. And, BSNL will be able to roll-out 4G pan-India very soon.

Currently, BSNL is offering its 3G services only in most parts of the country and now with the government approving the 4G service, the internet speed will dramatically increase.

BSNL has also asked to split the tender into two parts- the first part includes 50,000 sites that are exclusively for the Indian vendors and the second part contains the rest of 50,000 sites reserved for global vendors such as Ericsson, Nokia, and more.

Notably, the private telecom companies in India have been providing their 4G services for the last several years. Recently, the government-owned telecom company BSNL has also joined this race.

For the tender, Indian companies will also be able to participate in the sites reserved for foreign vendors if they can complete the trial of their technology successfully in time.