Good news! THESE smartphone brands extend product warranty in India

Vivo and Poco have announced the extension of the product warranty on their devices, providing much-needed relief to customers who have not been able to get their smartphones repaired due to the lockdown in many states. The Chinese smartphone makers have extended the warranty of their devices by up to two months.

Poco has extended the warranty of Poco branded smartphones by two months. On Wednesday (May 12), the Xiaomi-owned brand said that if any customer's smartphone warranty was expiring in May or June this year, Poco has extended the products' warranty by two months.

Poco India also revealed that the company is cancelling all its launch events in May 2021, taking note of the worsening COVID-19 crisis in India. "We are pausing our new launches as we hope for the situation to improve. We will keep you posted on further developments," the company said.

Meanwhile, Vivo took to Twitter on Thursday (May 13) to announce the warranty extension for its customers in lockdown affected regions across the country. The BBK Electronics-owned smartphone brand said that the warranty of all products is extended by 30 days in areas that have been shut due to the lockdowns.

The extension will be calculated from the day when the company’s service centre reopens in respective cities. Vivo is also offering a free-of-cost handset pick-and-drop service for customers. However, the availability of the service depends on the prevailing conditions.