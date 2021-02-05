Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24: Check out these simple steps to transfer to YouTube Music

New Delhi: Google has started sending the warning updates to its users that their Play Music data will be deleted on February 24, 2021.

Google shut down operations on its popular music streaming service, Play Music in December 2020. Google stated that YouTube Music will replace the Play Music. The users which previously used Play Music app for music streaming, will not be able to enjoy the services anymore.

"On 24 February 2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library, with any uploads, purchases, and anything that you have added from Google Play Music. After this day, there will no way to recover it," the message reads.

However, Google will support the transfer of Music data from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. The technology giant has introduced a feature will which easily transfer content from Google Play Music in simple steps.

Steps to transfer Google Play Music data to YouTube Music

1. Download YouTube Music app either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and install it.

2. To transfer your data, the user will need to click on the transfer button. The data includes music library including purchased/uploaded music, playlists, radio station metadata, and search/playback history. Podcasts will not be able to transfer under this feature.

Users who have already transferred their data to YouTube Music app, Google has recommended repeating the process to keep their library up to date. "For users who decide not to transfer their Google Play Music account to YouTube Music, we will be sure to cancel your subscription at the end of your billing cycle so you are not paying for a subscription," Google said in a Blogspot.