Instagram plans to host virtual concert to raise funds for COVID-19: Check the schedule

Facebook-owned Instagram is planning to host a concert to raise funds for COVID-19 in India. Known as ‘Live In Your Living Room’ concert, the photo-sharing platform will feature 27 artists including Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, KSHMR, Salim Merchant and more. This concert will happen virtually on Instagram on May 29.

The whole concert will happen for eight hours and the fans will be required to visit the Instagram artists’ profile for watching the concert live and every performance will last for half an hour. The virtual concert will start at 4 pm and end at midnight.

Instagram has confirmed that the funds raised will go to foundations supported by artists such as Hemkunt Foundation, Give India, and United Singers Charitable Trust. Last year, Instagram hosted the Live In Your Living Room concert and even Facebook also hosted the #SocialForGood Liveathon Week last year.

Check the full schedule of the Instagram live concert:

04:00 PM Saindhavi Prakash @saindhavi_prakash

04:30 PM Sathyaprakash (ft.Srinivas & Dharan Kumar) @dsathyaprakash (ft. @srinivas_singer @dharankumar_c )

05:00 PM Andrea Jeremiah @therealandreajeremiah

05:30 PM Big Indie Bang LIVE Room (Raghav Meattle, SHOR, Akshay The One, Neyhal) @bgbngmusic

06:00 PM Akanksha Bhandari @akankshabmusic

06:30 PM Anuv Jain @anuvjain

07:00 PM Euphoria @instadhoom

07:30 PM Zaeden @zaeden

08:00 PM Salim–Sulaiman @salimmerchant

08:30 PM Shalmali ft. Sunidhi @shalmiaow (ft. @sunidhichauhan5)

09:00 PM Arjun Kanungo @arjunkanungo

09:30 PM Shilpa Rao @shilparao

10:00 PM Yashraj @yashrajnt

10:30 PM Gully Gang (ft. Shah Rule, D'Evil, MC Altaf)

Gully Gang (ft. @shahrulemusic @theeevil @mc_altaf_ )

11:00 PM Armaan Malik (ft. Eric Nam & KSHMR) @armaanmalik (ft. @ericnam @kshmr )

11:30 PM Benny Dayal @bennydayalofficial

