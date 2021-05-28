Instagram plans to host virtual concert to raise funds for COVID-19: Check the schedule

Facebook-owned Instagram is planning to host a concert to raise funds for COVID-19 in India. Known as ‘Live In Your Living Room’ concert, the photo-sharing platform will feature 27 artists including Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, KSHMR, Salim Merchant and more. This concert will happen virtually on Instagram on May 29.
The whole concert will happen for eight hours and the fans will be required to visit the Instagram artists’ profile for watching the concert live and every performance will last for half an hour. The virtual concert will start at 4 pm and end at midnight.
Instagram has confirmed that the funds raised will go to foundations supported by artists such as Hemkunt Foundation, Give India, and United Singers Charitable Trust. Last year, Instagram hosted the Live In Your Living Room concert and even Facebook also hosted the #SocialForGood Liveathon Week last year.
Check the full schedule of the Instagram live concert:
04:00 PM Saindhavi Prakash @saindhavi_prakash
04:30 PM Sathyaprakash (ft.Srinivas & Dharan Kumar) @dsathyaprakash (ft. @srinivas_singer @dharankumar_c )
05:00 PM Andrea Jeremiah @therealandreajeremiah
05:30 PM Big Indie Bang LIVE Room (Raghav Meattle, SHOR, Akshay The One, Neyhal) @bgbngmusic
06:00 PM Akanksha Bhandari @akankshabmusic
06:30 PM Anuv Jain @anuvjain
07:00 PM Euphoria @instadhoom
07:30 PM Zaeden @zaeden
08:00 PM Salim–Sulaiman @salimmerchant
08:30 PM Shalmali ft. Sunidhi @shalmiaow (ft. @sunidhichauhan5)
09:00 PM Arjun Kanungo @arjunkanungo
09:30 PM Shilpa Rao @shilparao
10:00 PM Yashraj @yashrajnt
10:30 PM Gully Gang (ft. Shah Rule, D'Evil, MC Altaf)
Gully Gang (ft. @shahrulemusic @theeevil @mc_altaf_ )
11:00 PM Armaan Malik (ft. Eric Nam & KSHMR) @armaanmalik (ft. @ericnam @kshmr )
11:30 PM Benny Dayal @bennydayalofficial
