Microsoft Surface Duo to come with advanced stylus support

San Francisco: Microsoft is planning to ship its foldable smartphone Surface Duo this year with advanced stylus integration and features to better match the overall user experience of other Surface devices.

The developers are already working on it and the Android input stack has been tempered in such a way that it can enable touch input from the finger and the pen at the same time, as well as work seamlessly across both screens.

According to a Windows Latest report, the device will also feature a single 11MP camera sensor above the right display that will be used for both front and rear-facing photos and videos and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM/64GB or 256GB storage options.

The smartphone houses two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution and 401ppi pixel density.

Surface Duo's two displays are held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle. The device is loaded with Android 10 OS and is expected to come with apps from Microsoft.

Surface Duo will ship with a 3460mAh battery and feature USB-C fast charging.

It won't support 5G, maxing out at 4G LTE speeds instead. It is also speculated that the device lacks support for wireless charging and NFC.