Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752551
NewsTechnology
MOTOROLA

Moto G04s Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs And Other Features

The Moto G04s is likely to come in three colour options: Dark Orange, Green, Black and Blue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Moto G04s Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs And Other Features Image Credit: Flipkart

New Delhi: Motorola is set to expand its budget-friendly G series smartphones in the Indian market. The company is set to launch Moto G04s smartphone on May 30 after the launch of the Moto G04, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India.

Notably, the Moto G04s smartphone already made its debut in Europe in April.

The Moto G04s will be launched in India on May 30 and consumers can buy the phone will be available on the e-commerce platform for sale, as per Flipkart’s microsite. The Moto G04s is reportedly offered in three colour options: Dark Orange, Green, Black and Blue.

Moto G04s Price (Expected)

The Moto G04s smartphone is priced a little higher than the Moto G04 smartphone which was launched in February. The Moto G04 was launched at a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the base model and is now available on Flipkart for Rs 6,999. 

Moto G04s Specifications (Expected)

The Moto G04s is expected to launch a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with the UniSoC T606 paired with Mali G57 GPU. In the camera department, the Moto G04s is expected to feature a 50MP AI main camera on the rear.

The upcoming Moto G04s smartphone is rumoured to be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer 102 hours of music playback and 20 hours of video playback. On the software front, the smartphone is likely to operate on Android 14.

The smartphone may support Dolby Atmos and Moto Gestures for easy accessibility. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.
DNA Video
DNA: Violence reported from Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies