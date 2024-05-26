Moto G04s Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Motorola is set to expand its budget-friendly G series smartphones in the Indian market. The company is set to launch Moto G04s smartphone on May 30 after the launch of the Moto G04, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India.

Notably, the Moto G04s smartphone already made its debut in Europe in April.

The Moto G04s will be launched in India on May 30 and consumers can buy the phone will be available on the e-commerce platform for sale, as per Flipkart’s microsite. The Moto G04s is reportedly offered in three colour options: Dark Orange, Green, Black and Blue.

Moto G04s Price (Expected)

The Moto G04s smartphone is priced a little higher than the Moto G04 smartphone which was launched in February. The Moto G04 was launched at a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the base model and is now available on Flipkart for Rs 6,999.

Moto G04s Specifications (Expected)

The Moto G04s is expected to launch a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with the UniSoC T606 paired with Mali G57 GPU. In the camera department, the Moto G04s is expected to feature a 50MP AI main camera on the rear.

The upcoming Moto G04s smartphone is rumoured to be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims to offer 102 hours of music playback and 20 hours of video playback. On the software front, the smartphone is likely to operate on Android 14.

The smartphone may support Dolby Atmos and Moto Gestures for easy accessibility.