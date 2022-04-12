Netflix unveils 'Two Thumbs Up' feature to improve recommendation

New Delhi: Netflix has launched a new feature dubbed 'Two Thumbs Up' for its global viewers. This feature aims to improve the platform's recommendation section. Netflix will be able to fine-tune customer recommendations as a result of this feature. There are now two options for liking and disliking (kind of) a title on the platform. "Like it" is indicated by a thumbs up icon, while "Not for Me" is shown by a thumbs down icon.

"Loved it" will be the meaning of the "Two Thumbs Up" feature. This new feature is available on the Web, TV, iOS, and Android mobile devices, alongside the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down features. Netflix claims that the feature is now available to all users.

"Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in exchange, you get a profile that's better tailored to your taste," Netflix said in a statement. However, we've come to realise that these emotions might be more complex than a basic like or dislike. By giving us another method to know when you're really into something, we can create a profile with recommendations that better suit your interests."

If you give a "Two Thumbs Up" to a show like Bridgerton, Netflix will suggest further shows and films by the same or comparable director Shondaland.

On an Android phone, all you have to do is press on the relevant title and then click on the three dots under the title name to access this feature. A choice of options will appear, including 'Two Thumbs Up,' 'I Like it,' 'Download,' 'Not For Me,' and others.

Netflix is also aiming to increase its gaming area for the uninitiated. Boss Fight Entertainment, the video streaming platform's third gaming studio, was recently acquired. This is the company's second gaming studio acquisition since March 2022. Netflix has previously brought on Night School, the creator of Oxenfree, and Next Games.

