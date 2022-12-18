New use of ChatGPT! Tinder users taking help of AI chat bot to impress matches - Details Inside

New Delhi: Dialogue AI bot ChatGPT is already making sensation with its advanced capabilities and looking as a potential threat to disrupt the current world order. Netizens are terming it a 'disruptor' which will gobble down some current jobs like copywriting. AI chat bot has seen over 1 million users within a week due to its increasing popularity. Everyday stories are coming on different uses of ChatGPT from homework to writing codes.

Now, the new use is a hilarious one. According to Mashable report, Tinder users are using ChatGPT to impress matches on Tinder. The chat bot is helping them to write poetry, impressing phrases and perfect lines.

Some users in the United States are taking Tik Tok to share screenshots of how ChatGPT is being used to impress the matches on Tinder. One video wrote the caption ‘future of Tinder’ while sharing the screenshots of chats.

A Tinder user used ChatGPT to generate a poem for the six-foot woman he was interested. Interestingly, she loved it as no guy hadn't written a poem for her.

OpenAI developed ChatGPT is a trained model which interacts in a conversation way to people. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistake, challenge incorrent premises and reject inappropriate requests.

Here's step-by-step guide to try ChatGPT if you want to try:

Step 1: Go to https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt.

Step 2: Sign up with your email address and set a password for OpenAI account.

Step 3: Now Log in with email id.

Step 4: You can see a type box at the bottom of the screen on the interface of ChatGPT.

Step 5: Ask anything you want to know.

You must know it’s a prototype dialogue box with a limited scope of knowledge. It won’t answer everything. Moreover, it won’t answer inappropriate and harmful questions. Moreover, it’s in the development stage and company is trying to accrue data and feeback from the people.

