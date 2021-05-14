हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google pay

Now Google Pay users in US can send money to India

New Delhi: Google Pay users in the US will now be able to send money to users in India and Singapore, the company said in a blogpost.

“By the end of the year, we expect that U.S. Google Pay users will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise,” according to the blogpost.

To send money internationally, start by searching for the Google Pay user you want to send money to in its app, tap "Pay" and select either Western Union or Wise. From there, you simply follow the steps to complete the payment.

From now until June 16, Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay and Wise will make the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500, the company said.

Every year, people around the world send nearly $700 billion to friends and relatives in their home countries, which pay for essential expenditures like healthcare, education, bills and more. According to a recent Mastercard study, 73% of people regularly send money abroad.

However, in the last year, 38% of people surveyed reported greater involvement in international payments. This suggests that as the pandemic continues to create uncertainty, easing the financial anxieties of loved ones is even more critical.

