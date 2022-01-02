OnePlus 10 Pro features leaked ahead of official launch: Check details here

New Delhi: On January 4, OnePlus will officially announce the OnePlus 10 Pro's debut date. The initial information will be focused on the Chinese market, with information on global availability likely to follow following the launch. In a thorough statement on Twitter, tipster Ishan Agarwal divulged important characteristics of the smartphone ahead of time. Some of the features have also been published by OnePlus, including the LTPO 2.0 display for a smoother viewing experience and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. It's unknown if OnePlus will also release the normal OnePlus 10 at the same time.

The Pro variant will continue to have a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and quad-HD+ resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), according to the source. According to reports, the phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging, which is a first for any OnePlus device. As previously stated, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, as well as LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, all of which promise a stutter-free smartphone experience. We might see second-generation Hasselblad cameras in the back. A 48MP camera, a 50MP secondary camera, and an 8MP snapper are claimed to be housed in the rear camera module. The specific capabilities of each camera are unknown. We might also get a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Finally, the informant claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be 8.5mm thick, which will be thinner than the OnePlus 9 Pro (8.7mm thickness). If accurate, the phone will be smaller than other top Android phones, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra (8.9mm), but the iPhone 13 Pro Max, at 7.65mm, will be significantly thinner. The price was not specified by the tipper.

Surprisingly, Realme's most premium smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro, will be unveiled in China on the same day - January 4. It will also be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and triple back cameras.

Live TV

#mute