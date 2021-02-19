Oppo Fantastic Days: Last day to grab smartphone worth Rs 12,990 at just Rs 790

New Delhi: Chinese mobile manufacturer Oppo is hosting a sale on a leading e-commerce platform where customers can buy their favourite phone at a discounted price. Amazon Indian is hosting Oppo Fantastic Days, and today is the last day for the sale.

Oppo is offering heavy discounts on its leading smartphones in this sale. The users with credit or debit cards from banks such as HDFC, ICICI, SBI can avail of an instant discount in the Oppo Fantastic Day sale.

The customers can purchase their favourite smartphone at no-cost EMI. Customers can get a brand new smartphone by giving their older one in an exchange offer. Lets us take a look at the smartphones which are available during this sale.

Oppo A52

The Oppo A52 with 6/128 GB storage option is priced at Rs. 19,990. The company is offering flat Rs. 5,000 discount on the smartphone. Customers can get it for Rs. 14,990 in the sale. The company is offering an exchange offer where customers can get a discount of up to Rs. 12,400. The exchange value is dependent on the smartphone model, storage, its physical condition. Thus, if a customer gets the exchange offer of Rs. 12,400 then the smartphone is effectively priced at Rs. 2,590.

The phone sports a huge battery of 5000mAh and AI-powered quad-camera set up at the back. The Oppo A52 gets 16MP front camera which is capable of taking great selfies.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

Oppo's Reno5 Pro 5G gets flat Rs. 3000 discount. The smartphone is sold at Rs.38,990 for the 8/128GB storage option. But with the discount, the phone is priced at Rs. 35,990. The company is offering an exchange offer where customers can get a discount of up to Rs. 12,400. If the user exchanges the old smartphone then the smartphone can be bought for Rs. 23,590.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G comes with 4350 mAh and a quad-rear camera setup. The smartphone gets a 32MP front camera which is capable of clicking great pictures. The phone gets Rs. 15,400 discount.

Oppo A31

The 4/64GB storage model which is priced at Rs. 12,990 will be priced at Rs. 10,990. Oppo A31 is getting a flat discount of Rs. 2,000. The company is offering an exchange offer where customers can get a discount of up to Rs. 10,200. If the user exchanges the old smartphone then the smartphone can be bought for Rs. 790.

There is a cumulative discount of Rs. 12,220 is offered on Oppo A31. The phone comes with 4230 mAh and comes with a triple rear camera setup. It gets an 8MP front camera sensor.

Oppo F17

The 6/128GB storage option of Oppo F17 is priced at Rs. 20,990. The smartphone is offered at Rs. 4,000 flat discount and is priced at Rs. 16,990. The company is offering an exchange offer where customers can get a discount of up to Rs. 12,400. If the user exchanges the old smartphone then the smartphone can be bought for Rs. 4,590.

The cumulative discount offered on this smartphone is Rs. 16,400. The smartphone is offered with 4015 mAh battery and a quad-rear camera set up. There is a 16MP front camera doing the duty for selfies.

Oppo F17 Pro

The 8/128GB model of Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 25,990. The customers can get this phone for Rs.21,490 with a flat discount of Rs. 4,500. The company is offering an exchange offer where customers can get a discount of up to Rs. 12,400. If the user exchanges the old smartphone then the smartphone can be bought for Rs. 9,990.

The phone gets a total discount of up to Rs. 16,900. The Oppo F17 Pro gets 4015 mAh battery and a quad-camera set up at the back. The phone gets a dual-front camera setup which includes 16MP+2MP cameras.