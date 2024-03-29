Advertisement
NewsTechnology
PHONEPE

PhonePe Launches UPI Payments For Users In UAE; Check Details Here

NEOPAY Terminals are currently accessible at retail shops, restaurants, and various tourist spots and entertainment venues. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 02:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PhonePe Launches UPI Payments For Users In UAE; Check Details Here File Photo

New Delhi: PhonePe, a leading digital payment service in India has recently made an announcement regarding its expansion into international markets. Now, travelers heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can conveniently make payments using PhonePe's platform. Phonpe has partnered with Mashreq Bank to enable individuals traveling to the Middle East to conduct UPI transactions using Neopay terminals situated at various locations.

Ritesh Pai, who serves as the CEO for International Payments at PhonePe, stated, “With this partnership, customers can now conveniently transact through UPI, a payment method they are familiar with. Enabling digital payments not only reflects PhonePe's commitment to convenience but also embraces the evolving needs of today's travellers.”

NEOPAY Terminals are currently accessible at retail shops, restaurants, and various tourist spots and entertainment venues. This cooperation is made possible through Mashreq's collaboration with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), wherein Mashreq has authorized NEOPAY Terminals to accept UPI apps as a method of payment.

To complete the payment, an individual only needs to scan the QR code and input the desired amount. The deduction from the account will be in Indian rupees, with the currency exchange rate clearly displayed, as per the statement.

Furthermore, this service is accessible to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who possess UAE mobile numbers. To make payments, they must download the PhonePe app and connect their existing NRE and NRO accounts to enable transactions.

PhonePe also mentioned that in addition to supporting travel and local purchases, the company aims to introduce inward remittance services once the infrastructure for such transactions is established.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder