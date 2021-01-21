PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals 2021 to be held remotely after players test Covid-19 positive

PUBG Mobile on Wednesday night announced that the PUBG Mobile Global Championship: Finals will take place in isolation on dedicated networks after three players tested positive for Covid-19. Giving further details in this regard, PUBG Mobile said that the players are asymptomatic and are currently in self-quarantine.

The officials have assured that the three players are under proper supervision and all medical assistance is being provided to them.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE. However, after the fresh development, the organisers have assured the fans that the tournament will take place as per schedule, and the players will compete in a safe and fair environment for the players.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship: Finals is a four-day tournament and it begins on Thursday afternoon at 4:40 pm IST and will end on January 24.