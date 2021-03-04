SpaceX's Starship SN-10 prototype explodes after safe landing

SpaceX's latest heavy-duty launch vehicle prototype managed to pull off its first successful landing, but this was a short-lived success as the spacecraft blew itself and was engulfed by fire.

This was SpaceX's third such attempt which has witnessed similar results. The Starship SN-10 was launched from the company's launch pad in Boca Chica in Texas on Wednesday (March 3) at about 5.15 PM. SpaceX has developed the Starship to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The Starship SN10 came far closer to achieving a safe, vertical touchdown than two previous models - SN8 in December and SN9 in February. In a tweet responding to tempered congratulations from an admirer of his work, Musk replied, "RIP SN10, honorable discharge."

RIP SN10, honorable discharge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2021

SpaceX's Starship is a next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle. When mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, it stands tall at 394 feet. The company is planning for its first orbital Starship flight by end of this year. Elon Musk has expressed his views on intentions to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with the Starship in 2023.

