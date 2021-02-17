Telegram's Schedule Message feature: Use it to automatically send things at a specified time in future, here's the step by step guide

New Delhi: The popularity of Telegram increased dramatically after WhatsApp started sending notifications to over 400 million users in India in January asking them to either accept its new policy or see their accounts removed.

However, for Telegram users, there are several more reasons and features that the messaging app a cool thing. One such feature is the 'Scheduled Messages' option that allows you to sort your messages and make it fire at a scheduled time.

Here is how to schedule a message on Telegram

Open Telegram app.



Go to message on Telegram.



Hold the ‘Send’ button in any chat and select ‘Schedule Message’.



This option will automatically send things at a specified time in the future (DeLorean not included).



Scheduling also works in your ‘Saved Messages’ chat, turning your planned posts into reminders.



Whenever a scheduled message or reminder is sent, you get a special notification marked with a calendar icon.

Telegram became the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 with more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times its downloads in the same month a year ago, according to latest data released by app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

The countries with the largest number of Telegram installs were India at 24 per cent, followed by Indonesia at 10 per cent.

Telegram reached the top position in the overall downloads (non-game) on Google Play Store moving from ninth position in the previous month, December 2020.

The app also entered the list of top 10 most downloaded (non-game) apps on App Store, directly gaining the fourth position.