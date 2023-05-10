topStoriesenglish2605588
Twitter Introduces New Features In DMs, Will Soon Launch Voice, Video Chat

Twitter has launched two new features in DMs -- DM Replies, and a new Emoji Picker to DMs.

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

New Delhi: Twitter is set to introduce some significant changes to its direct messaging (DMs) feature, including the addition of encrypted DMs, as per tweets from the company and its CEO, Elon Musk.

As detailed in a tweet from the company's support account on Tuesday, with DM Replies, users can now reply to any message they receive in DMs, making conversations smoother and more intuitive.

The company also "added a new Emoji Picker to DMs, allowing you to react to messages with a wider range of emojis than ever before."

Moreover, Musk also tweeted, saying, "With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction."

He further added that the release of encrypted DMs version 1.0 should happen on Wednesday, and assured that this will grow in sophistication rapidly.

"The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head," he said.

In addition, Musk revealed that sometime soon Twitter will let users do voice and video chat on the platform.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," he added

