Twitter mocks Facebook’s name change: Check details here

New Delhi: Shortly after Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company's major rebranding decision to change its name to Meta, Twitter sent out a message ridiculing the social media behemoth.

"The only #META we acknowledge is this..." tweeted Twitter Safety, accompanied with a link to a storey about the company's META team, which it hired to develop "ethical AI."

The group includes some of the most well-known tech reviewers.

Rumman Chowdhury leads Twitter's META team, which stands for "Machine Learning, Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability."

Although it does not reference Facebook or Meta, a separate tweet from Twitter following Zuckerberg's revelation is also becoming popular on the network.

“BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter”, Twitter posted.

Earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the firm's new name, Meta, at his company's Connect event, stating that they hope to be viewed as a metaverse company over time.

According to Zuckerberg, the name Facebook is still intimately associated with a single product and does not represent all the company does now.

“We are a company that builds technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy.

