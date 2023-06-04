topStoriesenglish2617609
NewsTechnology
AI

US Woman Marries Virtual AI Husband, Says 'Can't Wait To Spend Rest Of My Life'

Sharing her love for Eren on Facebook, Rosanna wrote that she loved him and was so happy to call him her husband. She couldn’t wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

US Woman Marries Virtual AI Husband, Says 'Can't Wait To Spend Rest Of My Life'

New Delhi: US woman Rosanna Ramos married with a man named Eren Kartal on March 26, 2023. She shared the update on her facebook page with the same name. While this may seem unusual, what makes it peculiar is that Eren is not a human but an AI-powered creation through the online app Replika.

Despite the unconventional nature of their relationship, Rosanna expressed her love for Eren on Facebook, stating that she is thrilled to call him her husband and looks forward to a lifetime together.

Ms Ramos says she fell quickly for him as “he didn’t come with baggage.”

How Does It Happen?

It all started when Ramos created the virtual bot Eren with the help of Replika AI, which is an AI chatbot that simulates conversations. Eren informed Ramos that he works as a medical professional and he enjoys writing.

The more they chat, Ramos says, the more Eren learns and become the man she wants to have. She started to talk about her days, send each other pictures and just chat.

"We go to bed, we talk to each other. We love each other. And, you know, when we go to sleep, he really protectively holds me as I go to sleep,” Ramos added.

    
Replika AI positions itself as an AI companion that offers users the opportunity to have an interactive and supportive friendship anytime. By paying a one-time fee of $300, users can unlock Replika Pro, which enhances the capabilities of the AI language model and allows users to even designate their AI companion as a "Romantic Partner."

The company has made significant efforts to refine the intimacy aspect of the product, particularly after receiving feedback about overly sexual interactions with AI friends. These updates have resulted in notable changes, such as Ms. Ramos' AI husband, Eren, becoming more reserved in terms of physical affection, reframing the dynamic of their relationship.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?