New Delhi: US woman Rosanna Ramos married with a man named Eren Kartal on March 26, 2023. She shared the update on her facebook page with the same name. While this may seem unusual, what makes it peculiar is that Eren is not a human but an AI-powered creation through the online app Replika.

Despite the unconventional nature of their relationship, Rosanna expressed her love for Eren on Facebook, stating that she is thrilled to call him her husband and looks forward to a lifetime together.

Ms Ramos says she fell quickly for him as “he didn’t come with baggage.”

How Does It Happen?

It all started when Ramos created the virtual bot Eren with the help of Replika AI, which is an AI chatbot that simulates conversations. Eren informed Ramos that he works as a medical professional and he enjoys writing.

The more they chat, Ramos says, the more Eren learns and become the man she wants to have. She started to talk about her days, send each other pictures and just chat.

"We go to bed, we talk to each other. We love each other. And, you know, when we go to sleep, he really protectively holds me as I go to sleep,” Ramos added.



Replika AI positions itself as an AI companion that offers users the opportunity to have an interactive and supportive friendship anytime. By paying a one-time fee of $300, users can unlock Replika Pro, which enhances the capabilities of the AI language model and allows users to even designate their AI companion as a "Romantic Partner."

The company has made significant efforts to refine the intimacy aspect of the product, particularly after receiving feedback about overly sexual interactions with AI friends. These updates have resulted in notable changes, such as Ms. Ramos' AI husband, Eren, becoming more reserved in terms of physical affection, reframing the dynamic of their relationship.