Using Twitter could get you fired, warns Elon Musk

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is well-known not just for leading the world's most valuable electric vehicle (EV) firm, but also for his quick wit on Twitter. The 50-year-old entrepreneur is frequently seen tweeting about cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, and he does not shy away from sharing memes that most professionals would avoid in a rigid corporate atmosphere. It's no secret that posting something "controversial" on the microblogging site might lead to your termination. 'Speak without repercussions,' as ancient internet users like to say, is a classic old dispute. As a result, Musk has turned the disaster into a meme with this funny one-liner, which some may interpret as a warning.

He recently shared a meme with a picture of Twitter and the caption "be fired from your job in five to ten years." "Say something you desire," it continues. Though it is difficult to comprehend, it may serve as a reminder of the childhood lesson of 'consider before you speak.' The fact that Musk himself commented on the tweet, "Good thing I never tweet anything controversial," adds to the intrigue.

It's certainly a joke, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently got himself into trouble for selling some of his Tesla stock based on a Twitter vote. Tesla investor David Wagner has filed a lawsuit against Musk, alleging that he had broken agreements with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2018, he was even sued by the US government after making a joke about taking Tesla private. Musk's tweets, according to allegations, are used to manipulate Tesla stock prices on the stock exchange.

Some bitcoin fans blasted him after he called the new internet buzzword 'Web3' "BS."" In simple terms, Web3 is the next step in the evolution of the internet, which now incorporates blockchains. It allows people to participate as stakeholders rather than just viewers or uploaders. In a previous tweet, he argued that Web3 is "right now more marketing jargon than reality."" However, it appears that he believes Web3 will become a reality in the future, but that time has not yet arrived. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey shares the same sentiments.

