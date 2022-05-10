Vivo to unveil X80 Series in India on May 18: Check features, specs and more

New Delhi: Vivo's premium smartphone X80 series will be launched in India on May 18, the company said earlier today. Vivo's official outlets and Flipkart will sell the smartphones. The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro are two versions of the X80 series, both of which have already been released in China and around the world. The periscope-style camera teases the Pro model on its dedicated microsite. The regular model is also expected to come to the country. Interestingly, both the global and China-specific variations have the same specifications, and there are no plans to update the models for the Indian market.

The Vivo X80 smartphone is a scaled-down version of the Vivo Pro model, yet it still comes with excellent hardware.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The chipset can support up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 50-megapixel camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor are included in the standard model's triple rear camera configuration. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout on the front panel. The Vivo X80 also has a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging but no wireless charging.

The Vivo X80 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO2 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is built within the screen. Users can select between the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered device from Vivo. It will be fascinating to see if the corporation offers this option in India, given none of its competitors currently do. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope-shaped snapper are all housed in its rear camera module. A 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor is also included on the front of the Vivo X80 Pro.

The 8GB + 128GB Vivo X80 launched in China for CNY 3,699 (about Rs 42,300). The base 8GB + 256GB edition of the Vivo X80 Pro was priced at CNY 5,499 (about Rs 63,300). The Indian versions could be priced in the similar ballpark.