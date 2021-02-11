Want to share your favourite song with a friend? Check out Amazon’s new music sharing feature

If you are a music lover and you also share good music with your loved ones, then there's good news as Amazon has come up with a new feature which allows users to share their favourite music on Echo devices through the Amazon Alexa app.

With this feature, users get an option to share their songs with their Alexa contacts on their Echo devices. For sharing the song, one needs to say, "Alexa share this song with (the contact’s name)” which further will lead to Alexa sending the song to the contact you just mentioned and he/she will be able to listen to it on their Echo devices and can also send back a reaction.

Amazon said on its website that if someone shares a song with you, Alexa will send a notification on your Echo device and the Alexa app and to listen to the song, you have to ask Alexa for your messages and once she reads out the one with the shared song, you will be given an option to choose whether if you wish to hear the song or not. Lastly, after deciding that, you can tap on the mobile push notification sent from your Alexa app to choose which device you want to listen to your song on.

To get started, you’ll need to enable Alexa Communications on your account by opening your Alexa app and navigating to the Communicate tab. After enabling Alexa Communications, you can share a song with any contact who also has an Echo device and/or the Alexa app. Tap on New Message under the Communicate tab in the Alexa app to see who you can share with.

When you receive a song, Alexa will find the same song on either your default music streaming service or on another streaming service available to you. If a matching song cannot be found, Alexa is going to suggest a station based on the song’s title and the artist’s name.

Amazon further said that it will keep evolving this feature.