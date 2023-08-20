trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651328
WhatsApp AI-Powered Stickers: Here's Step-By-Step Guide To Craft Your Own Catalogue

WABetaInfo, a reputable feature tracker, asserts that this capability is presently in the hands of a limited test group. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
New Delhi: WhatsApp, the messaging platform under Meta's umbrella, has reportedly introduced an innovative addition to its repertoire - AI-powered stickers. In a significant stride, this marks WhatsApp's maiden utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The initial rollout, catering exclusively to chosen beta testers, unveils a novel feature for crafting AI-generated stickers. Presently accessible in the WhatsApp beta (for Android version 2.23.17.14), this functionality is anticipated to eventually reach a global audience.

WABetaInfo, a reputable feature tracker, asserts that this capability is presently in the hands of a limited test group. This new feature is conveniently housed within the stickers tab, parallel to conventional sticker options. The process to fashion these AI-generated stickers is elegantly straightforward. Upon tapping the "Create" button, users can embark on a creative journey by describing their desired sticker's visual aspects.

To shed light on the step-by-step process for crafting these unique stickers:


  1. Launch the WhatsApp application and select any ongoing chat.
  2. Access the stickers window by tapping the smiley icon situated at the bottom.
  3. Locate and click on the "generate your own AI sticker" tab.
  4. Upon obtaining access to create AI stickers, select "Create."
  5. Proceed by providing descriptive details of the sticker you wish to create.
  6. Based on your description, the feature will offer you various options.
  7. The final AI-generated sticker materializes from the user-provided description.

Notably, the specific date for the widespread availability of this AI sticker feature remains undisclosed. Moreover, Meta has yet to reveal the identity of the generative AI technology propelling this novel sticker creation.

