WhatsApp chats leaked? Here’s how to remain safe

New Delhi: WhatsApp is a very popular app, and almost no one does not use it for day-to-day real-time communication. However, we are aware of the WhatsApp breaches, which are all too regular.

This leads us to the issue of security. According to WhatsApp, no third parties will be allowed to monitor anyone's WhatsApp chats, photos, or videos. Facebook does not have access to the information, and neither does WhatsApp. Because of the end-to-end encryption policy, the chats can only be viewed by the sender and receiver.

Despite all security measures, communications are being leaked, which might be incredibly harmful. Finally, all of your data is saved on your phone or a cloud drive. When there is a suspicion of impropriety or illegal behaviour, the same information can be made available to government officials upon request.

Also, if a screenshot of the chats is captured, it can be leaked because it is not protected by end-to-end encryption.

How to be careful of chats on WhatsApp:

Don't discuss anything that could be considered criminal on WhatsApp.

No compromising images or videos of yourself or others should be posted or shared.

Don't state your location all the time.

Never discuss or reveal financial transactions on WhatsApp.

