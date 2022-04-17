WhatsApp to allow users to hide ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts

New Delhi: WhatsApp just introduced a plethora of new features for its users, including Communities, emoji reactions, and more, but it appears that there is still more to come. The Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a feature that would allow users to hide their "last seen" status for select contacts, according to a recent report by WABetaInfo. According to reports, the feature is being tested in the most recent WhatsApp beta release for iOS users.

Like Status, WhatsApp users will be able to limit their 'Last seen' status to particular contacts exclusively. This option is hidden in the app's "Privacy" settings. Simply go to the "Last Seen" category and choose one of the following options: "Everyone," "My Contacts," "Nobody," or "My Contacts Except..." If you disable the last seen for individual contacts, you won't be able to see theirs, for the uninitiated.

WhatsApp is also expected to implement a similar feature for profile photos and the "about" section. Users will be able to choose who can see their WhatsApp profile images using this feature. "You might see a new option called 'My Contacts Except...' if you enter WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen / Profile Photo / About," according to the report.

WhatsApp, as previously reported, has just released a slew of announcements for both iOS and Android users. Support for 32-member audio calls, a new Communities feature that allows Groups to be organised into a larger community, and 2GB file transfer have all been added to the messaging platform. WhatsApp has also added a few new capabilities for Group managers, including the ability to delete incorrect or problematic messages from all users' chats.

WhatsApp users will be able to respond to text messages with emoji comments, just like they can on Facebook and Instagram. Users can swiftly express their thoughts without having to send a slew of fresh messages.

