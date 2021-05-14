WhatsApp to unveil end-to-end encryption feature for chat backups, check how it will function

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp comes with end-to-end encryption, and it is now looking to introduce encryption for chat backups which basically boils down to that nobody will be able to access your private chats, not even WhatsApp. The messaging platform generally allows users to backup chats to Google Drive, which is a separate entity.

According to the website WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature that would encrypt the chat backup of users. "In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.10.2 beta article, we talked about a new feature under development: end-to-end encrypted backups. End-To-End Encrypted Backups are very safe because they are protected by a private password that prevents unauthorized access to them while on Google Drive,” the report said. The feature is unavailable right now.

This feature would eventually protect the chat history from unauthorized access on Google Drive and users will be given a choice if they at all want to enable encryption.

WhatsApp had set May 15 for its users to accept a change in privacy policy but later scrapped the deadline for users to accept the controversial update.

The instant mobile messaging firm has also said that not accepting the terms will not lead to the deletion of accounts.

WhatsApp had faced severe backlash over user concerns that data was being shared with parent company Facebook.

With this, the company has now revealed that it would never remove the accounts of users if they do not accept the privacy policy and they will have access to some of the features such as chat list, incoming calls, sending and receiving messages.

