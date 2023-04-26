topStoriesenglish2599645
WhatsApp's Newest Update On Multiple Device Sparks Hilarious Memes

The new WhatsApp update has stirred a memefest on social site Twitter with netizens posting funny memes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

New Delhi: WhatsApp has now announced to let users run the same account on multiple phones in order to improving its multi-device offering. Therefore, you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops.

Check out the reactions here:

That's how they react. 

