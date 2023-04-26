WhatsApp's Newest Update On Multiple Device Sparks Hilarious Memes
The new WhatsApp update has stirred a memefest on social site Twitter with netizens posting funny memes.
New Delhi: WhatsApp has now announced to let users run the same account on multiple phones in order to improving its multi-device offering. Therefore, you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops.
Check out the reactions here:
4 accounts can be linked to #WhatsApp now*
Le bf/gf:- pic.twitter.com/Wn6Y6Yzvvu — (@immune__wolf__) April 25, 2023
Now you can run one WhatsApp account on four phones simultaneously....
Le Singles-#WhatsApp #Memes pic.twitter.com/JnuJFMCxu5 — Pradeep Bajpai (@Pradeep_NF) April 26, 2023
Other devices from which you have logged in #WhatsApp #WhatsAppon4devices pic.twitter.com/bmnTXo3rMt — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) April 26, 2023
That's how they react.
