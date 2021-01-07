Your WhatsApp is public now, you cannot deny doing this either

New Delhi: WhatsApp has updated its new Terms and Privacy Policy emphasising that users will be required to agree to the same or else they may need delete their account.

WhatsApp updates Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and if WhatsApp users do not want to agree to the new privacy rules, they may as well delete their account. The updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy which will take effect on February 8, applies to all of WhatsApp Services unless specified otherwise.

WhatsApp has a major chunk of information under Automatically Collected Information header which categorises four significant sub-heads --Usage And Log Information, Device And Connection Information, Location Information and Cookies, thus implying that that all your activities are under the watch of the company.

Under the Usage And Log Information section, WhatsApp says, "We collect information about your activity on our Services, like service-related, diagnostic, and performance information. This includes information about your activity (including how you use our Services, your Services settings, how you interact with others using our Services (including when you interact with a business), and the time, frequency, and duration of your activities and interactions), log files, and diagnostic, crash, website, and performance logs and reports. This also includes information about when you registered to use our Services; the features you use like our messaging, calling, Status, groups (including group name, group picture, group description), payments or business features; profile photo, "about" information; whether you are online, when you last used our Services (your "last seen"); and when you last updated your "about" information."

Furthermore, the instant messaging app says that it collects "device and connection-specific information when you install, access, or use our Services. This includes information such as hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information (including phone number, mobile operator or ISP), language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers (including identifiers unique to Facebook Company Products associated with the same device or account)."

WhatsApp also collects and uses precise location information from your device with your permission when you choose to use location-related features. Furthermore, it uses cookies to "operate and provide our Services, including to provide our Services that are web-based, improve your experiences, understand how our Services are being used, and customize them."