Zee Exclusive: In the era of PUBG, Freefire, Call of Duty –gaming emerging as next big thing for smartphone lovers

With smartphones penetrating every nook and corner of the Indian society, several tech features that come along with these phones have also found its valid takers.

Considering that most of these smartphones have the latest gaming tech embedded in them at an affordable price, the online gaming industry is the latest entrant industry to watch out for.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobile in a candid interview with Reema Sharma of Zee Media shared his views on the booming aspect of gaming industry post the penetration of smartphones in the country.

Gaming happens to be the next big thing for smartphone makers, after cameras. How does the brand look at this emerging trend?

Gone are the days when cameras were the most preferred feature for smartphone buyers, who were looking to get pictures at par with DSLR cameras. Today, smartphones have overtaken PCs and consoles in the gaming category. They are being opted by millennials and even professional gamers to play games like Battleground Mobile India, Freefire, Call of Duty, and more.

Between mobile phone gaming and traditional gaming, what is being widely chosen by the people in India?

Interestingly, recent reports indicate that 90 percent of gamers now prefer mobile phones to play games, unlike traditional gaming methods. In fact, according to Sensor Tower data, India is the world’s largest mobile gaming market in app downloads, constituting 12% of the total downloads worldwide. As more people have started investing their time in mobile gaming, smartphone manufacturers are embracing this community of gamers and introducing the latest and most innovative technologies to amplify the experience for end-consumers. Affordable gaming-centric phones backed by superior embedded gaming technology are being introduced that can optimally sustain phone operations along with heavy-duty gaming applications.

Why do users prefer mobiles now over other devices?

Well, the present generation of gaming phones provides a host of advantages for gamers:

Compactness and Mobility- The foremost factor users bank on while choosing phones to play online games. They need not stay bound by the huge PC, Desktop, Laptop, or any Console to play online games now. There is a flexibility of playing games anywhere, anytime.

Affordability- Pleasantly, for gaming enthusiasts, smartphones are now available well within their targeted budget and much affordable than the earlier generation gaming phones.

Technologically Upgraded- The gaming industry gaped up multiple technological loopholes in previous generation smartphones. The issues like screen tearing or staggering, poor screen colors, substandard touch panels for instant game responsiveness, phone heating, and health issues due to prolonged screen exposure are now resolved and upgraded to better standards.

What according to you is the future of gaming-centric smartphones?

Considering that the country is expected to add 40 million online gamers by 2022 and emerge as a $2.8-billion-dollar online gaming industry, smartphone manufacturers are evolving their devices with an array of powerful features and equally capable software like the Dar Link gaming technology that addresses all the pain points, bringing the gaming interaction and display experience to a new level. This technology increases the frame rate of games from 60Hz-90Hz so that they match the display’s frame rate to avoid any screen tearing.

The mobile gaming world has transformed miraculously in the past decade and it is expected to grow and evolve in unimaginable ways. However, those who have been investing in buying consoles like PlayStations and Xbox, are now simply buying a smartphone to casually play graphic-intensive games. Smartphone makers are not only making online gaming accessible but even more portable. This means we can see more casual gamers joining the community in this era of gaming phones and Minecrafting their future in the Leagues of Legends.

Live TV

#mute