Tej Pratap Yadav launches online platform Tej Sena, asks people to 'join for change'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to launch Tej Sena – an online venture for 'change makers'. The platform will go live at 10:30 am on Friday, June 28.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, the former Bihar health minister shared, “Join Tej Sena for change, an online platform for change makers. Launching on 28th June.” In the poster accompanying the tweet, shows Tej Pratap's photo alongside RJD's symbol and a mobile number.

The tweet does not specify any other detail on the venture.

After being sidelined from RJD for "anti-party activities", Tej Pratap had launched his own political front – the Lalu-Rabri Morcha (LRM) – in March, ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019.

Tej Pratap met his jailed and ailing father Lalu Prasad at at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) hospital on Saturday (June 22) and presented him the Bhagavad Gita. Lalu Prasad is suffering from kidney issues and diabetes. He has been convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail in four fodder scam cases.