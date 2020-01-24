Telangana municipal, urban local bodies, Hyderabad municipal corporation elections results on Saturday

HYDERABAD: The result of the Telangana Urban Local Body polls, Telangana municipal election 2020 held on January 22, will be known on Saturday (25). According to State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy, all arrangements for counting of votes, which will begin at 8 am, have been made and the final results will be out by Saturday evening.

Reddy also said that the lottery system will be used to decide the municipal chairmen and mayor in an indirect election if there was a tie in the number of votes polled for two people. A total of 12,898 candidates are in the fray for the 2,727 municipal wards and 325 divisions.

The average voter turnout for the local body polls was 71 per cent. The voter turnout in 9 corporations was 58.83 per cent and in municipalities, it was 74.40 per cent.

Reddy suggested the political parties to submit form A and B to the election officials for indirect selection of mayors, chairmen and chairpersons for the Urban Local Bodies. Over 53.37 lakh people 129 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), comprising of 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations, had voted in the elections held on Wednesday.

Telangana State Election Commission had issued the notification on January 7, 2020. The total municipal wards in the 129 ULBs are 2,727 while there are 325 divisions in the nine municipal corporations.

However, in the Karim Nagar municipal, which has 60 divisions, voting was held on January 24.

According to the state election commission, there were 53,37,260 registered voters out of which 26,64,885 were women who voted for the ULBs. Moreover, 50 per cent of the seats in the 120 municipalities (2,727 municipal wards) and nine municipal corporations (325 divisions) were reserved for women under the new Municipal Act.

The government had declared the day of voting as paid holiday to shops and establishments located in the areas notified for elections under Telangana Shops Establishments Act, 1988.