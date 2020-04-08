हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Acress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak’s workout video is the coolest thing on internet today

Palak has taken the workout regime to a new level amid the quarantine break. She doesn’t need any special equipment to workout with, just a baby would do.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@shweta.tiwari

New Delhi: TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak has taken the workout regime to a new level amid the quarantine break. She doesn’t need any special equipment to workout with, just a baby would do. In a video shared by Shweta, Palak can be seen working out by holding her three-year-old brother Reyaansh. While demonstrating the exercise, Palak is constantly giving tips on how to go ahead with it. “All you need for this exercise is a baby. He should have a little ‘peti’ for weight,” she says by touching Reyansh’s stomach and adds, “Take the baby very carefully... make sure he's comforted and there needs to be some sort of connection.”

Shweta posted the video with the caption, “A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by Palak.”

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Hilarious, na?

Meanwhile, Shweta turned a barber for Reyansh and posted pictures of herself cutting his hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Always be yourself, unless you can be a Barber #nanhayatri #stayhome #haircut

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Palak is Shweta's daughter with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta and Raja got divorced in 2012, nearly 14 years after their wedding. While Reyansh is her child with Abhinav Kohli.

On the work front, Shweta currently plays the lead role in a show titled 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'. She ventured into the digital space with ALTBalaji and ZEE5 production 'Hum Tum And Them' in 2019.

