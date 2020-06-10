Actresses Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and 2 others dropped from 'Vanderpump Rules' over past racist actions

New Delhi: Four members of American reality TV series 'Vanderpump Rules' have been dropped from the next season of the show over their past racist actions. Bravo, the channel on which the series airs, released a statement on Tuesday confirming that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be part of the series.

“Bravo and Evolution media confirm today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to 'Vanderpump Rules',” read the statement.

It is reported that Stassi and Kristen had accused their former co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she had not committed while Max and Brett had in the past posted some racist tweets.

Stassi and Kristen have been part of the main cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' since it first aired in 2013 while Faith joined them for two seasons.

The four of them have now apologised for their actions. On their respective Instagram accounts, Stassi and Kristen also shared their apology.

Schroeder and Doute's statements came after Faither Stowers, during an Instagram live session, recounted what she went through after she was wrongfully accused of a crime she had no connection with.