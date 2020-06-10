हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vanderpump Rules

Actresses Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and 2 others dropped from 'Vanderpump Rules' over past racist actions

It is reported that Stassi and Kristen had accused their former co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she had not committed while Max and Brett had in the past posted some racist tweets.

Actresses Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and 2 others dropped from &#039;Vanderpump Rules&#039; over past racist actions
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@stassischroeder

New Delhi: Four members of American reality TV series 'Vanderpump Rules' have been dropped from the next season of the show over their past racist actions.  Bravo, the channel on which the series airs, released a statement on Tuesday confirming that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be part of the series.

“Bravo and Evolution media confirm today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to 'Vanderpump Rules',” read the statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv) on

It is reported that Stassi and Kristen had accused their former co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she had not committed while Max and Brett had in the past posted some racist tweets.

Stassi and Kristen have been part of the main cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' since it first aired in 2013 while Faith joined them for two seasons.

The four of them have now apologised for their actions. On their respective Instagram accounts, Stassi and Kristen also shared their apology.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kristendoute  (@kristendoute) on

Schroeder and Doute's statements came after Faither Stowers, during an Instagram live session, recounted what she went through after she was wrongfully accused of a crime she had no connection with.

Tags:
Vanderpump RulesStassi SchroederKristen DouteMax BoyensBrett CaprioniRacial slur
Next
Story

Zee Marathi Unlocks Entertainment 5.0
  • 2,76,583Confirmed
  • 7,745Deaths

Full coverage

  • 71,55,952Confirmed
  • 4,07,302Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M34S

Video: Delhi CM Kejriwal thanks everyone for good wishes as he tests negative for COVID-19