हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Adhyayan Suman on rumours he's participating in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14': Not my career goal, won't go even if it was the end of the world

Bigg Boss 14: Apart from Adhyayan Suman, names of TV stars like Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma have also popped up. 

Adhyayan Suman on rumours he&#039;s participating in Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;: Not my career goal, won&#039;t go even if it was the end of the world
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@adhyayansuman

New Delhi: Actor Adhyayan Suman was spotted on the list of trends all of Wednesday after media reports stated that he's likely to participate in the 14th season of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. Apart from Adhyayan, son of actor Shekhar Suman, names of TV stars like Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma have also popped up. However, Adhyayan has rubbished the rumours of his participation, saying its "false news".

"False news of me being a part of Big Boss! Thanks but no thanks! Disrespectful to say the least," he tweeted, asking the channel to clarify the rumours.

Furthermore, in his reply to a fan suggesting the actor not to participate in 'Bigg Boss 14', Adhyayan said, "Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don't worry! That’s not my career goal."

Adhyayan Suman debuted in Bollywood in 2008. 'Haal-e-dil', 'Raaz – The Mystery Continues', 'Jashnn' and 'Himmatwala' are some of his films to his credit. He hasn't made his big screen appearance after 2016's 'Ishq Click'.  

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 14' is expected to roll out in September. As per reports, this time there would be 13 celebrities and three commoners in the show. 

'Bigg Boss 13' was won by Sidharth Shukla.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Adhyayan SumanVivian DsenaNia SharmaSalman Khan
Next
Story

'Ishqbaaz' actress Shrenu Parikh tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital in Vadodara
  • 9,36,181Confirmed
  • 24,309Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44M33S

Taal Thok Ke debate on Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's remark on Lord Ram