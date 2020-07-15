Adhyayan Suman on rumours he's participating in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14': Not my career goal, won't go even if it was the end of the world

New Delhi: Actor Adhyayan Suman was spotted on the list of trends all of Wednesday after media reports stated that he's likely to participate in the 14th season of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. Apart from Adhyayan, son of actor Shekhar Suman, names of TV stars like Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma have also popped up. However, Adhyayan has rubbished the rumours of his participation, saying its "false news".

"False news of me being a part of Big Boss! Thanks but no thanks! Disrespectful to say the least," he tweeted, asking the channel to clarify the rumours.

False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Furthermore, in his reply to a fan suggesting the actor not to participate in 'Bigg Boss 14', Adhyayan said, "Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don't worry! That’s not my career goal."

Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Adhyayan Suman debuted in Bollywood in 2008. 'Haal-e-dil', 'Raaz – The Mystery Continues', 'Jashnn' and 'Himmatwala' are some of his films to his credit. He hasn't made his big screen appearance after 2016's 'Ishq Click'.

Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 14' is expected to roll out in September. As per reports, this time there would be 13 celebrities and three commoners in the show.

'Bigg Boss 13' was won by Sidharth Shukla.