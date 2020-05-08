Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 12 registration date, time: All you need to know

New Delhi: Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), is a show that most of us have grown up watching. We have felt the adrenaline rush in this quest of knowledge, right from guessing the answers to witnessing the winners take it all with emotional highs. With the legendary host Amitabh Bachchan asking the questions in his baritone voice, who can escape his magnetic charm?

KBC has been synonymous with knowledge and has constantly provided a platform to millions in realizing their dreams. From the civil services aspirant Harshvardhan Navathe, the very first Crorepati, to a mid-day meal cook Babita Tade, Kaun Banega Crorepati has set an example for people to believe in themselves and achieve big in life.

On May 9, 2020 host Amitabh Bachchan will be asking the very first KBC registration question at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. This will continue until May 22, 2020. Every night, Big B will be asking a new question. All one has to do is answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLIV.

While we may be under a lockdown, knowledge knows no bounds, and it’s always good to value the power of knowledge and put it to good use.

Get ready to let knowledge fulfil your dreams with Kaun Banega Crorepati.