'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 25, recap: Tiwari and Vibhuti finally manage to earn money

In the earlier episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Vibhuti reaches out to Angoori to ask for food and Tiwari goes to Anita's house hoping to get some food. However, both of them fail. Later, Tiwari and Vibhuti sleep under a bridge when Tika, Tilu and Malkhan ask them to pay rent for occupying the space. They take Vibhuti's silver tooth as payment to their new boss from JD Enterprises.

In Thursday's episode, Angoori and Anita are sleeping at home in the night and miss their husbands. Angoori and Anita go out the next morning to look for their husbands. Tiwari and Vibhuti are taking water from a lake to wash their faces when Anita and Angoori find them.

Pellu Khan drives up with a new cycle rickshaw. Vibhuti and Tiwari argue to become the rickshaw driver for Pellu’s new auto rickshaw. Pellu makes them slap each other and the one who slaps the hardest gets to drive the rickshaw. Vibhuti breaks Tiwari’s nose with his slap and gets to ride the rickshaw.

Pellu gives Tiwari Rs 5,000 to start his own vegetable stall. The next morning Vibhuti starts his job as a rickshaw driver and gets Anita as his first customer. Tiwari becomes a vegetable vendor and gets Angoori as his first customer. Angoori refuses to pay the amount that Tiwari asks.

Tiwari and Vibhuti manage to earn enough money. They plan to share the money and buy food and drinks. But Tika, Tilu and Malkhan show up and ask for rent. Vibhuti and Tiwari refuse to pay the rent but Tika, Tilu and Malkhan steal it from them and leave. Will Tiwari and Vibhuti find money for food? Stay tuned to find out.

